US President Joe Biden came to Kyiv on February 20 to confirm his steadfast commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. He wrote about it on his Twitter.

“When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong. As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” he wrote.

Biden also recalled that: “Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support - and that support will endure.”

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that a visit from one of Ukraine's main Western partners is expected in Kyiv.

On February 9, US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Putin "has already lost Ukraine."