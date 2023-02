President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes US President Joe Biden in Kyiv. Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians," he wrote.

Zelenskyy also posted a photo of himself with Biden in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, US President Joe Biden said on February 8 that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has already lost Ukraine", he also added that aid to Ukraine during the war is indefinite.