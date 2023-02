Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), arrived in Kyiv.

Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, is in Kyiv today. But it is important! She is not the only one who came today. The roads are not blocked because of her visit," the MP wrote.

He did not specify other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF is preparing for a large-scale recovery of Ukraine.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) announced that it had reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund regarding the first and final revision of the Monitoring Program for Ukraine, which involves the Board of Directors of the IMF.

On February 13, a discussion began in Warsaw between the IMF Mission and the Ukrainian authorities regarding the preparation for the revision of the Monitoring Program for Ukraine (Program Monitoring with Board Involvement).

We previously wrote that on December 20, 2022, the management of the International Monetary Fund approved the Monitoring Program, which does not include financial assistance with the involvement of the Fund's Board.