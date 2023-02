Biden Walked With Zelenskyy In Kyiv During Air Raid Alert

US President Joe Biden walked with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv during the air raid alert.

This was reported by the correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency.

In particular, when the air raid alert began in Kyiv, Biden and Zelenskyy were walking on the street near the St. Michael's Cathedral of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).

Biden was in no hurry, as was Zelenskyy, despite the air raid alert and the threat of missile strikes by the Russian Federation.

The air alert began at 11:34 a.m.

The US President was dressed in black and accessorized with sunglasses.

Zelenskyy used his usual everyday clothes: a khaki jacket, trousers and shoes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, February 20, US President Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba canceled a trip to Belgium, where he was scheduled to meet with colleagues from the European Union. The reason for this was the news about the visit of high-ranking guests to Kyiv.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that a visit from one of Ukraine's main Western partners is expected in Kyiv.