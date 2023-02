On Monday, February 20, US President Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv, Bild journalist Julian Ropcke reported.

"Biden in Kyiv. A city that was supposed to be under Russian control for 360 days. What a strong sign for dictator Putin," he wrote on Twitter.

Julian Ropcke clarified that he has no confirmation of Biden's visit to Kyiv and that this is his personal opinion.

On Monday, February 20, traffic was blocked on many streets in Kyiv, including the central districts and districts close to the US Embassy. A large motorcade was also spotted in the capital.

Rumors are spreading in Kyiv today about an unannounced visit of a high-ranking foreign delegation.

On this day, US President Joe Biden's two-day visit to Europe begins: his trip to Poland, dedicated to the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, was announced.

Peremohy Avenue and Lesi Ukrainky Boulevard were closed in Kyiv. Eyewitnesses posted a video showing how a motorcade, the basis of which was made up of American SUVs, drove along this route.

Meanwhile, the mass media published a video in which Zelenskyy and Biden allegedly leave the St. Michael's Cathedral immediately after the air raid alert.

It is known that US President Joe Biden will arrive in Warsaw on February 20-21. His keynote address during the visit is scheduled for Tuesday, February 21 at 5:30 p.m. During his visit to Warsaw, the US President will also meet with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine countries.

There were assumptions that during this trip, Biden may meet in Poland with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself avoided answering the last questions about this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that a visit from one of Ukraine's main Western partners is expected in Kyiv.

On February 9, US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Putin "has already lost Ukraine."

On January 26, the media reported that Biden was going to Europe to support Ukraine on the anniversary of the invasion of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, IMF managing director Georgieva arrived in Kyiv.