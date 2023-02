President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the statements of the leader of the Forza Italia [Forward Italy] party Silvio Berlusconi and said that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be able to preserve the unity of her government.

The President of Ukraine said this in an interview for the Italian publication Corriere della Sera, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

"I heard Berlusconi's statements. I don't know him personally. But maybe we should also send him something. Does he like vodka? We have very good quality here in Ukraine, if he wants it, we will send it to him," Zelenskyy said.

Mentioning vodka by the Ukrainian President was not accidental. After Giorgia Maloni's government came to power in Italy, an audio recording surfaced of Berlusconi saying that "Putin sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a very nice letter. I responded with bottles of Lambrusco and an equally nice letter. I was announced one of his five true friends."

Zelenskyy emphasized that it is very important for Ukraine not to lose Italy’s and other countries’ support obtained with great efforts despite the Kremlin's intensive disinformation campaign.

"I believe that part of our weakness is connected with the work of Russian propaganda. That is why I personally, from the first day of the invasion, created a system of continuous communication to provide the true version of the facts. From the moment of the Russian invasion of Crimea and Donbas, we see that the arrival of tanks is preceded by campaign to spread fake news. We believe that the support of Italy is extremely important to ensure the support of other countries, and this also applies to the unity of Europe, where Italy plays a leading role in the economic, social, and political spheres. However, I am sure: Georgia is a strong woman, which will be able to preserve the unity of its government," he said.

As earlier reported, Berlusconi criticized Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her meeting with Zelenskyy in Brussels. According to him, if he had remained the prime minister, he would not have met with the Ukrainian leader. Berlusconi also said that if Zelenskyy had stopped "attacking" Donbas, there would have been no Russian invasion.