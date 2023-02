Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled seven enemy attacks in three Regions and hit 20 areas of occupiers’ concentration.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU in its morning summary.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

"Russian occupiers use all means to put pressure on the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories. In some settlements of the Kherson Region; the invaders set up places in administrative buildings for the illegal detention of Ukrainian citizens who are suspected of cooperation with the AFU and of a pro-Ukrainian position," the statement reads.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 10 missile and 25 airstrikes (Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia Regions). The enemy fired 62 rockets using MLRSes. Casualties have been reported among civilian population.

Over the past day, units of the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers near the settlement of Hrianykivka in the Kharkiv Region; Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; Vasiukivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, and Ivanivske in the Donetsk Region.

In addition, areas of the settlements of Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, and Yanzhulivka in the Chernihiv Region were subjected to enemy shelling; Buniakyne, Atynske, Stukalivka, Zapsillia, and Pokrovka in the Sumy Region; as well as Strelecha, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, and Stroyivka in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the settlements of Kamiyanka, Kolodiazne, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupiyansk, Berestove, and Pershotravneve in the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Bilohorivka and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the settlements of Vasiukivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdyumivka, Ozarianivka, Mayorsk, and Niu York came under fire. In addition, the enemy used army aviation to launch a strike in the Bakhmut area.

In the Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the occupiers shelled the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Vesele, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda , Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, and Neskuchne in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the areas of the settlements of Novosilka and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; and Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Bilohoriya, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, and Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia Region suffered fire damage.

In the Kherson direction, the settlements of Kherson, Burhunka, Tiahynka, and Antonivka in the Kherson Region; as well as Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv Region were hit by the enemy fire. Casualties among civilians reported.

AFU Air Forces carried out 20 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, seven - on anti-aircraft missile systems at firing positions, and two more strikes on other important enemy objects.

Ukrainian defenders also shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft, two Orlan-10 type unmanned aerial vehicles, and two Lancet-3 type kamikaze drones.

Units of rocket troops and artillery struck a battery of rocket systems of the enemy's MLRSes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, February 19, the AFU shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft, two Orlan-10 type unmanned aerial vehicles, and a Lancet-3 kamikaze drone.