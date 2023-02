On February 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 12 settlements. The Russian occupiers are concentrating offensive actions in five directions.

Thus, the main efforts of the enemy will continue to be focused on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Hrianykivka, and Masiutivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Bilohorivka, Chervonopopivka, and Kreminna in the Luhansk Region; Vyimka, Fedorivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk Region.

It is noted that the enemy carried out four airstrikes, and 15 missile strikes, most of them on the civilian infrastructure of Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kherson Regions. Also, the enemy conducted over 50 attacks using MLRSes.

The threat of missile strikes by the Russian Federation remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

It is reported that in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy continues to hold certain units in the areas bordering Ukraine, but no offensive groups have been detected. During the day, the areas of 23 settlements, including Kozache, Buniakine, Ryzhivka, Volfyne, and Volodymyrivka in the Sumy Region; and Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Strelecha, and Krasne Pershe in the Kharkiv Region were shelled by the enemy.

In the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the settlements of Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupiyansk, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region; Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Rozdolivka, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region.

Areas of 21 settlements were shelled in the Bakhmut direction. Among them are Zaliznianske, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Kurdyumivka, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the areas of 16 settlements. In particular, the settlements under fire were Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Vesele, Nevelske, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Bohoyavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar, and Neskuchne in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the areas of the settlements of Vremivka in the Donetsk Region; and Malynivka, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Bilohoriya in the Zaporizhzhia were damaged by fire.

In the Kherson direction, Kherson was affected by enemy artillery fire, as well as the districts of another 27 settlements, including Beryslav, Kozatske, Poniativka, Sadove, Vesele, Antonivka, Veletenske, and Berehove of the Kherson Region.

Meanwhile, during the day, the Air Force of the AFU carried out six strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as on the position of the anti-aircraft missile complex.

AFU Air Forces shot down two Kalibr-type cruise missiles during the day, and units of missile troops, and artillery hit one area of concentration of enemy manpower.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as a result of the morning shelling of Khmelnytskyi on February 18, ten civilian high-rise buildings were damaged, and two people were injured.

In addition, on February 18, during a massive attack, the AFU shot down two Russian Kalibr missiles.