As a result of the morning shelling of Khmelnytskyi on February 18, ten civilian high-rise buildings were damaged and two people were injured.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Symchyshyn, announced this on the air of the telethon.

At the same time, the correspondent noted on the air that rockets hit one of the city's neighborhoods, many houses were damaged, civilians were injured, and two people were hospitalized.

"There are three damaged educational institutions and about 10 multi-story residential buildings, about half a thousand windows were destroyed, part of the equipment was damaged, one private vehicle was damaged. There are two wounded - minor injuries," Symchyshyn said in his turn.