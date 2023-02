British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that Ukraine will be able to receive modern Typhoon fighters only after the end of the war.

The official said this during an interview with the German publication Spiegel.

According to the head of the defense department of the United Kingdom, there will be no quick deliveries of fighter jets.

"At least not at this stage of the war, and I'm sure it won't even be six months from now. It's going to be quite a while before anyone puts fighter jets in Ukraine, let's be honest about that. Modern aircraft like the Eurofighter, which we have in Great Britain, we call it Typhoon, they will be delivered to Ukraine only after the war," Wallace said.

According to him, this is the consensus among Western partners.

"Nevertheless, being ready in principle to take this step at a certain moment, we are signaling our determination to help Ukraine as much as it will be needed," Wallace emphasized.

The minister reminded that pilot training takes a lot of time.

"That's why it's better to start now. We all don't know how this war will continue, whether it will continue for another year or two. By starting fighter training, we are preparing ourselves for the unexpected, on the other hand, we have nothing to lose," Wallace said.

"If at some point we decide to actually send fighter jets, we will be ready. Unlike battle tanks, there will be no delays with fighter jets after a political decision is made," he explained.