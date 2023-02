AFU down 2 Kalibr missiles during massive attack on February 18 morning

During the massive attack, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shot down two Russian Kalibr missiles.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of the AFU posted on Telegram.

"On February 18, the Russian occupying forces launched four Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea over Ukraine. Two missiles were destroyed by air defense forces and means," the statement of the Air Force emphasized.

However, the military warns that the threat of missile attacks remains.