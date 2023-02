The chatbot from the startup OpenAI is now available in Ukraine, but it will not work in the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.

The Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced this on Telegram.

"ChatGPT is now available in Ukraine. The team of the Ministry of Digitization worked for a long time on this decision - official letters, calls, and a meeting with the management," the official said in a message.

According to the minister, Ukraine was removed from the list of countries where ChatGPT is blocked. The program will not work only in the territories temporarily occupied by Russia, so that it is not used for anti-Ukrainian propaganda.