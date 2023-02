France Hands Over Latest Akeron Anti-Tank Grenade Launchers To Ukraine. What These Weapons Are Capable Of

France has handed over to Ukraine the Akeron anti-tank missile systems of the 5th generation, but keeps secret how many such systems are delivered.

This was reported by OpexNews with reference to the statement of the Vice President of the Commission on National Defense and the Armed Forces of the French Republic Jean-Louis Thieriot.

"What is clear today is that the materials we send are good and work. The sent Caesar self-propelled howitzers, the Mistral air defense systems, and the Akeron MP do a very good job,” the official said.

Thieriot stressed that France transfers these missile systems with ammunition to them.

What Akeron anti-tank guided missile systems are capable of

The anti-tank missile system was developed in France. The MMP rocket has a mass of 15 kilograms, a caliber of 140 mm, a body length of 1.3 meters. The minimum range is 150 meters, the maximum is 4,000 meters. In this case, the MMP can penetrate homogeneous armor up to 1,000 mm and a layer of concrete up to 2,000 mm. The MMP missile has two guidance modes - either in the "shot and forget" mode, or using an optical-electronic guidance station.

