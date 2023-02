Russia loses about 2,000 troops for every 100 yards of advance in the Ukrainian territory. It was reported by The Times on Friday, February 17, citing intelligence data from the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

Information about the losses of Russia was announced during the last meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (meetings in the "Ramstein format"), the publication notes.

“Russia is losing as many as 2,000 men for every 100 yards gained in human wave assaults in eastern Ukraine, according to Nato intelligence. The figures came after a day of pledges by Nato defence ministers to equip Ukraine against the Russian offensive, particularly its aerial threat, amid reports that the Kremlin is massing fighter jets, bombers and attack helicopters on its western borders. Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary, said Nato was “laser-focused’ on providing equipment that would prove decisive on the battlefield, giving Kyiv the ability to push Russia back in the next three months,” it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for February 16 increased by 800 to 141,260 killed, and the Ukrainian defenders last day destroyed 16 artillery systems and 14 cruise missiles.

At the same time, it is becoming increasingly difficult for Russians to bring ammunition to the east of Ukraine.