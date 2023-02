The situation in the Luhansk Region is quite difficult in all directions, but the most difficult it is now in the Kreminna direction and in Bilohorivka.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the head of the military administration, the occupiers believe that among the tasks set by the Kremlin, reaching the administrative borders of the Luhansk Region will be easiest.

He noted that in the Luhansk Region, the number of offensives and shelling has increased significantly in all directions, and the occupiers are already involving aviation.

However, in the Kreminna direction now it is the most difficult, the invaders sent all their forces there - there are constant attempts to break through the defense of Ukraine and transfer of heavy equipment.

"If you put the first, second, third place in terms of severity, then Bilohorivka is in second. There also increased the number of waves of attack. And the territory of the settlement is being shelled. Unfortunately, Bilohorivka can no longer be called a population center. There is not a single surviving house. Probably, today there is not a single square meter, where there are no hits,” Haidai said.

He specified that the Russian army shelled Bilohorivka both from tanks and with the help of aviation, and launched missile strikes, and used multiple rocket launchers.

According to him, the Defense Forces hold a strong position and today the situation there is stable.

"Nobody canceled the task of the Kremlin regime to reach administrative borders in the Luhansk Region. And given the fact that we have only 14 settlements de-occupied, they believe that it is the Luhansk Region that they will be able to capture the easiest among the tasks and those areas that they have set," the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration emphasized.

He noted that sometimes titanic efforts have to stop round-the-clock waves of enemy attacks, but "everyone stands, everyone is motivated and will beat back to the last."

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration said that the Russians spread a lot of fakes about their "successes," in connection with which he personally had to come to the supposedly "Russian-controlled" settlements in order to shoot videos there to refute the propaganda of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers are trying to break through the defense of the Ukrainian defenders in the Kreminna direction, but they do not have significant success.