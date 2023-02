Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping will deliver a "peace speech" on the anniversary of the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by Sky News on Friday, February 17.

Tajani noted that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi informed him about the Chinese leader's intention to make a speech on the day Russia's war against Ukraine began. Diplomats met yesterday (February 16) in Rome.

"Xi Jinping is reportedly set to deliver a 'peace speech' on the anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine. China has walked a fine line during the conflict, seeking to balance its ties with the West and support for Moscow. China has generally refused to sell weapons to Russia and not participated directly, hoping to maintain access to the world market," the message said.

At the same time, China diplomatically coordinated its actions with Russia and took advantage of a discount on Russian oil amid the introduction of sanctions against the aggressor state, writes Sky News

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 10, 2022, the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, called for respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and an end to hostilities.

In late March 2022, the United States said that China had not responded to Russia's request for military assistance.

In October 2022, China and Egypt appealed to their citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible due to the difficult security situation.