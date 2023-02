Russia has not stopped the energy terror, so it is too early to relax, despite the absence of power outages during the past week.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the Cabinet of Ministers meeting.

"For almost a week now, there have been no power outages throughout Ukraine. Four months of terror, thousands of missiles and drones, Russia has spent billions of dollars, but it is losing again, it is again unable to break Ukraine on the energy front. However, the attacks do not stop. It is too early to relax," the head of the government said.

Shmyhal reminded that there is currently no shortage of electricity in the country, but damaged equipment will have to be repaired for a long time, so power outages in some regions are quite possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, February 16, for the fifth day in a row, electricity generation was sufficient to meet the needs of consumers.

On this day, for the first time since the beginning of large-scale shelling of the infrastructure, the energy generating company Centrenergo held a successful auction for the sale of electricity.

However, energy experts remind that the shortage of electricity may return to Ukraine in connection with the repair works planned in the near future on certain units of nuclear and thermal generation.