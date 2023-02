The Sumy Regional Military Administration states that information about the concentration of 10,000 Russian military on the border with the Sumy Region is not true and is a psychological operation (PSYOP).

The Sumy Regional Military Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Information about 10,000 Russian military on the border with Sumy is not true. As of today, according to the military, no enemy strike group has been recorded on the border with the Sumy Region. The Sumy Regional Military Administration has already appealed to law enforcement agencies to verify the source of this data. According to preliminary information, this is nothing more than a PSYOP," the statement said.

The military administration urged citizens to be vigilant and trust only official sources.

On Friday morning, The Times published a comment allegedly by senior lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hulakov, who said that the enemy concentrated 10,000 troops in Russia near the Sumy Region.

The publication notes that according to the military, the invaders built a field hospital, which is an indicator of preparation for the offensive, and also filled the road leading to the border with gravel for the movement of armored vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff, there are no strike groups of the Russian Federation in the Volyn, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv Regions.