The Luxembourg government founded a company that signed contracts to supply Ukraine with ammunition for Soviet weapons. It is about missiles for multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) Grad and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers.

The American publication The New York Times writes about this with reference to the statement of the Minister of Defense of Luxembourg Francois Bausch and its own sources.

Luxembourg is one of the smallest countries in Europe (ranked seventh from the bottom) with an area of only 2,586 square kilometers.

The armed forces of the country consist of about a thousand people, and they are equipped with several armored personnel carriers, two helicopters and one transport aircraft.

It is noted that Luxembourg does not possess weapons to provide Ukraine in its resistance against Russian military aggression.

"We are so small, we don't have a big army, so we have limited supplies, but we wanted to help Ukraine from the beginning... But we are flexible, so we can go and buy what they need in the market and deliver it directly to them," the publication quotes Bausch's recent words.

For this reason, the country's authorities decided to take a different path. Some time after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, it founded a two-person company to search for weapons on the open market.

In the spring of 2022, this company was able to conclude a contract for the purchase of 6,000 122-mm rockets for the Ukrainian Grad MLRS. At the same time, it is emphasized that in the end Ukraine was able to receive only 600 of them. The reason for this was the lack of necessary components at the rocket manufacturer.

The Luxembourg company decided not to stop and during the year they managed to conclude contracts for the supply of arms to Ukraine with a total value of USD 94 million.

Purchases were made from British, Dutch, Polish and French arms manufacturers. It is not specified what kind of weapon it is.

In addition, the European company, which was unable to deliver rickets for the Grad MLRS, sold more than 12,000 RPG-7 grenades to Luxembourg. They were delivered to Ukraine in the first months of the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 8, 2022, the Luxembourg authorities announced the allocation of USD 250 million in aid to Ukraine.

We also wrote that Luxembourg froze EUR 4 billion of Russian assets as part of European Union sanctions against Russia.

It will be recalled that in the summer of 2022, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel visited Ukraine, where he visited Borodianka, Kyiv Region, which was destroyed by Russian troops.