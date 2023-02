The Cabinet of Ministers appointed lawyer Nazar Tanasyshyn as Deputy Minister of Social Policy. The Minister of Social Policy, Oksana Zholnovych, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are ending the working week with great news: Nazar Tanasyshyn has been appointed as my deputy," she said.

Zholnovych noted that Tanasyshyn is a professional lawyer, a lawyer with considerable experience in human rights work and already has experience working in the Ministry of Social Policy as an adviser to the minister, and assured that he has thorough knowledge and experience to build a fair and effective social system.

She also informed that in the new position, Tanasyshyn will be responsible for protecting the rights of people in difficult life circumstances, in particular, people with disabilities. His duties will include the development of the volunteer movement and the formation of new mechanisms for providing humanitarian aid. He will also provide legal support for issues handled by the ministry.

Tanasyshyn is the founder and was the head of the Tanasyshyn, Mikhalevskyi and Partners Bar Association (Lviv).

In 2015, he ran for the Lviv City Council from the People's Power party, but was not elected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Vitalii Muzychenko from the position of Deputy Minister of Social Policy, and he was appointed head of the Fund for Social Protection of Persons with Disabilities.

In July 2022, the Verkhovna Rada appointed the head of the social policy department of the Office of the President, Oksana Zholnovych, as the Minister of Social Policy, replacing Maryna Lazebna, who was dismissed the day before.