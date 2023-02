SSU Serves Judges Of RF Constitutional Court, Who "Legalized Annexation" Of Occupied Regions Of Ukraine To Rus

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) collected evidence of the guilt of 10 judges of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, who are involved in the "legitimization" of the Kremlin regime in the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine. This is stated in the notification of the SSU.

On October 2 of last year, they recognized as "legitimate" the agreements on the "annexation" of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia.

To do this, the judges signed resolutions on the inclusion of the so-called "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics", as well as parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions, as part of the aggressor country.

At that time, the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation consisted of 10 active judges, including the head of this institution. Thus, evidence has been collected on all officials who supported this decision.

It is noted that the higher military and political leadership of Russia used this conclusion of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation as a formal stage in the annexation of the captured regions of Ukraine.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine served the Russian judges with suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance in encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine).

Perpetrators face up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

