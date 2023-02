President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formed the Chernihiv City Military Administration and appointed Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, who led the defense of Chernihiv, as the Administration Head.

This is stated in decree No. 69 of February 7 and order No. 19 of February 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bryzhynskyi, 42, is a native of the Chernihiv Region (born in the city of Snovsk), from October 2022 he became an adviser to the Head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Viacheslav Chaus, head of the patronage service of the office of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration.

From January 2019 to January 2022, he was the commander of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade Kholodnyi Yar, from May 2022 - the commander of the 58th mechanized infantry brigade.

From February 23, 2022, he headed the defense of Chernihiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2022, the Yavorivskyi District Court of the Lviv Region fined the mayor of Chernihiv Vladyslav Atroshenko UAH 6,800 and deprived him of his post for 1 year.

Atroshenko was found guilty of an administrative offense, namely a conflict of interest during martial law.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation found that the mayor of Chernihiv instructed his driver to take a car belonging to his wife abroad.

For this, the mayor's driver was issued a business trip and funds were allocated from the budget, including for gasoline.

Atroshenko appealed against the court's decision to remove him from office.

Members of the Chernihiv City Council sent an appeal to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where they expressed outrage at the court's decision to remove Atroshenko from office and said they believed that the purpose of this decision was to attack local self-government and destroy it further.