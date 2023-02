The Ukrzaliznytsia Joint Stock Company from March 1, 2023 will implement cargo transportation services in gondola cars and on fitting platforms (60-80 feet, for container transportation) of its own fleet at auctions in the ProZorro.Sales electronic system.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Such a solution will expand the application of market mechanisms in the distribution of rolling stock, increase the transparency and clarity of this process. So, the principle of Dutch auctions (to reduce the price) will apply in the ProZorro.Sales system for the specified rolling stock, which will allow getting real market value. Cars will be displayed in lots with a starting price, the bargaining step will be 1%," the message says.

Ukrzaliznytsia also calls on senders of goods in gondola cars to conclude contracts with electronic platforms by March 1 and familiarize themselves with the bidding procedure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia proposes to completely change the tariff system for freight transportation.