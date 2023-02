Train traffic has been restored at two sections on the border with Poland: Derzhkordon [State Border] - Starzhava - Khyriv - Nyzhankovychi - Derzhkordon (line 102) and Khyriv - Sambir.

The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Train traffic has been restored at two sections on the border with Poland. For this purpose, Ukrzaliznytsia repaired almost 70 km of tracks, renewed 10 bridges at the sections Derzhkordon - Starzhava - Khyriv - Nyzhankovychi - Derzhkordon (line 102) and Khyriv – Sambir," the statement says.

Also, according to the report, Ukrzaliznytsia repaired the station infrastructure in Khyriv, Nyzhankovychi and Starzhava.

"Thanks to the completion of these projects, we will significantly increase the capacity of our western border, in particular its key direction - the Polish one. These are additional opportunities for exporters, additional logistical routes for the transportation of international aid to Ukraine and acceleration of the practical integration of Ukraine into the European market. The restoration of these two sections is not the only railway projects that we have implemented in recent months. In 2022, we completed the reconstruction and electrification of the section Kovel - Izov - Derzhkordon… The partnership between Ukraine and Poland is currently a cornerstone not only of stable logistics routes for exporters, but also of ensuring Ukraine's defense capabilities," commented Oleksandr Kubrakov, Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

In addition, according to the report, the development of the automobile border infrastructure within the framework of the Open Border project continues.

In particular, the checkpoint Nyzhankovychi - Malhowice was opened for the movement of empty trucks, the capacity of the checkpoint Krakovets - Korczowa was modernized and increased, and an infrastructural solution was found to reduce queues at the checkpoint Yahodyn - Dorohusk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the new checkpoint Nyzhankovychi - Malhowice on the Ukrainian-Polish border was opened for the passage of empty trucks.