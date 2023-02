On February 16, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv partially canceled the arrest of the bank accounts of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (Horishni Plavni, Poltava Region), which is part of the Ferrexpo group, Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

This is stated in the message of Ferrexpo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the court allowed the company to pay salaries and corresponding charges for full-time employees; payment for the rental of communal and state property, goods and services of state and communal enterprises, institutions and making communal payments; payments related to the payment of local taxes and fees; payments for the purchase of food, products, rental of premises for the residence of internally displaced persons.

At the same time, the court rejected the possibility of payment for goods and services received from contracting organizations.

"...The services and goods provided by these contracting organizations are critical for ensuring the stable production activity of the enterprise. And a possible reduction in production volumes or its stoppage will cause the state to fail to collect taxes and employees to receive a stable salary," the report says.

The Poltava GOK also insists on lifting the arrest from financial transactions that are directed to social support of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the court arrested the bank accounts of Poltava GOK.

Earlier, the Bureau of Economic Security served the top manager of Poltava GOK with suspicion due to non-payment of rent for UAH 2 billion.

In January, a court in France released the former Member of Parliament and businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho on bail of EUR 1 million.

The State Bureau of Investigation suspects Zhevaho of involvement in the embezzlement of UAH 2.5 billion of the Finance and Credit Bank and the legalization (laundering) of criminally obtained funds.