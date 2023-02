Teachers Of Private Kindergarten, Who Allegedly Tortured Sick Children, Taken Into Custody Without Alternative

The court arrested without bail 4 teachers of a private kindergarten who are suspected of allegedly torturing children with autism.

Ukrainian News Agency was informed about this by the police.

Currently, the defendants are in custody.

Earlier, Kyiv police investigators together with employees of the migration police directorate, together with the directorate of criminal analysis and procedural management of juvenile prosecutors of the Kyiv city prosecutor's office, exposed and detained kindergarten teachers for abusing and torturing children.

The defendants have already been served with suspicion of committing physical and psychological violence against children with disabilities.

At the moment, the court, at the request of investigators and prosecutors, has chosen a preventive measure for four criminals in the form of detention without the possibility of posting bail. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the capital's kindergarten denies allegations of torture and abuse of children.

Law enforcement officers exposed four employees of a correctional private kindergarten who tortured and abused children. In agreement with the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the teachers were served with suspicions.