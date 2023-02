The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) seized the property of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in favor of the state.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The assets of the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who is close to Vladimir Putin, in Ukraine will be seized in favor of our state. On February 16, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine satisfied the Ministry of Justice's lawsuit to apply the appropriate sanctions to Deripaska and MK PJSC United Company RUSAL. Deripaska has become another Russian oligarch whose assets will work for the restoration of Ukraine," the message reads.

According to the decision of the High Anti-corruption Court, the following were collected to the state income: 100% of the shares of LLC Hlukhiv Quarry of Quartzites (Sumy Region); 100% LLC Mykolaiv Alumina Plant (Mykolaiv Region); 100% of shares in Aluminum of Ukraine Company LLC (Kyiv); 100% of shares in Guardon of Ukraine LLC (Kyiv); 100% of shares in Metalurg Service Center LLC; 100% of shares of CHAS IT LLC; 99% of the shares of Okhorona MHZ LLC; 100% of the shares of Mykolaiv Accounting Center LLC; 100% of shares Mykolaiv Charitable Foundation Center of Social Programs (all Mykolaiv Region).

Also, 100% of the shares of Zaporizhalumintorh LLC were withdrawn in favor of the state; 29.54% of the shares of JSC Zaporizhzhia Production Aluminum Combine" (both Zaporizhzhia); 100% of the shares of PJSC Khust Quarry" (Zakarpattia Region); 100% of the shares of Zhezhelivskyi Quarry PJSC (Vinnytsia Region), as well as more than three hundred objects of movable and immovable property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the application of sanctions for confiscation of the assets of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska to state income.

Earlier, the Supreme Court left without consideration Deripaska's lawsuit against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the legality of the NSDC sanctions against him.