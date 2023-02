Occupiers In Kherson Region Threaten To Deport Civilians And Force Them To Reregister Their Property According

In the Kherson Region, in the town of Hola Prystan, the occupiers are forcing civilians to reregister their property according to Russian legislation, otherwise they threaten to deport them to the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The occupation administration of the town of Hola Prystan, Kherson Region, is putting pressure on the local population regarding the re-registration of property rights according to Russian legislation," the report says.

In particular, information is spreading that Ukrainian citizens who do not comply with the demands of the occupiers by May will be deported to Russia.

At the same time, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, areas of Zelene Pole settlements of the Donetsk Region; Malynivka, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka and Kamyanske of the Zaporizhzhia Region were hit by fire.

On the Kherson direction, Zmiyivka, Tokarivka, Antonivka, and Kherson were again affected by enemy artillery fire, and civilians were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, homeless people and people with alcohol or drug addiction are being mobilized to join the army of the occupiers.