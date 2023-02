On February 17-19, the power system will operate with capacity reserve.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy with reference to the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today and over the weekend, electricity generation will continue to ensure its consumption. Due to the decrease in demand, we will have a capacity reserve," Halushchenko said.

According to him, stabilizing power outages are possible in the Odesa Region due to network repairs, but for a shorter duration than before.

Also, Halushchenko said that in the Kharkiv Region, in the last day, about 2,000 more consumers have been connected to power supply after restoration repairs of the networks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, February 16, for the fifth day in a row, electricity generation was sufficient to meet the needs of consumers.