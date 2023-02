The Russian occupiers are luring guest workers into their ranks.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to replenish the losses in manpower, the enemy is luring various categories of society, in particular so-called guest workers, into the ranks of the Russian occupation forces in various ways," the General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, one of these wage earners recently surrendered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are defending the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk Region.

In addition, in the temporarily captured Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the occupiers installed an additional mobile communication tower, with the help of which the Russian special services have the opportunity to listen to the telephone conversations of subscribers of GSM operators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, February 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in the area of 16 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk Regions. The enemy launched 41 missiles of various types on the territory of Ukraine.

A new team of Iranian instructors arrived in Luhansk.