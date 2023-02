Court Cancels House Arrest And Takes Into Custody Ex-Deputy Minister Lozynskyi

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has overturned the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court on the application of house arrest to the former Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskyi and chose a new preventive measure - detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 50 million.

The High Anti-Corruption Court’s Appeals Chamber adopted this decision on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The appeal was considered with the participation of a representative of the prosecutor's office, defenders of the ex-Deputy Minister and Lozynskyi himself.

Lozynskyi is suspected of receiving a bribe of USD 400,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lozynskyi's property

In January, the High Anti-Corruption Court placed under 24-hour house arrest Lozynskyi, suspected of bribery.

On January 21, the NACB detectives detained Lozynskyi while receiving a USD 400,000 bribe for facilitating the conclusion of contracts for the purchase of equipment and machinery at inflated prices.