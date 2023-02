Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian army and the Wagner private military company could lose up to 200,000 people, of which up to 60,000 were killed.

This is stated in the daily review of the British Ministry of Defense on the war in Ukraine.

"The forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the People's Liberation Army, most likely, have lost 175,000-200,000 people since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, which probably includes about 40,000-60,000 killed," it is noted.

Losses began to increase significantly after September 2022, when the Kremlin announced a "partial mobilization".

British intelligence points out that by modern standards of warfare, Russian forces have a very high casualty rate, if you take the ratio between the wounded who subsequently survived and who died. This is associated with the low level of medical care in most units. The largest share of losses among personnel is caused by artillery.

"Wagner forces involved a large number of recruited prisoners. Among them, losses can make up to 50% of the composition," the review notes.

As earlier reported, The Times with reference to NATO data reported that Russia loses about 2,000 soldiers for every 100 m of advance through Ukrainian territory.