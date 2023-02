From January 31, 2023, the Ukrainian military will take control of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in Germany.

This is reported by the Bundeswehr with reference to the German Armed Forces.

According to the report, Ukrainians are quickly mastering the work on the Patriot air defense system. This is due to the fact that they are highly motivated and most of them already have the experience in participating in combat operations.

"Motivation is high because everyone knows what it's about," said the German officer.

According to him, training takes place six days a week.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Spain will conduct training on Leopard tanks for 55 Ukrainian soldiers.

Also, eight countries agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the United States, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands will transfer 90 T-72 tanks.

In addition, on February 14, the publication Politico stated with reference to its own sources that the United States will not supply long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

According to media reports, the U.S. leadership believes that a turning point will come in the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine in the spring.

On February 14, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the West would help Ukraine go on the offensive this spring.