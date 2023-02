About 6,000 civilians remain in Bakhmut. They are urged to evacuate because the Russians continue to fire from artillery.

This was stated by the Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk.

"There were five civilians who were injured in it alone today. Nine were injured in the city," the official said.

Vereshchuk appealed to Bakhmut citizens and explained that they were staying in the city, then:

First, you are at danger of yourself and your loved ones, especially children who are forced to stay with you.

Secondly, you create additional problems and risks to all people who try to help you there (military, national police, volunteers).

Thirdly, you prevent working properly in the city with our defense and security forces. Because they are forced to constantly consider your safety.

"Therefore, again I urge you to evacuate immediately," the minister said, adding that the locals know how to do it and where to go.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, there are less than 5,000 inhabitants in the front-line Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, including about 140 children.

According to the UK Ministry of Defense, the units of the Russian Wagner private military company have been able to succeed over the last few days near the northern outskirts of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, which is one of the hottest points on the entire front line.