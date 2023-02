On February 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled Russian attacks near 16 settlements in Kharkiv, Luhansk, and the Donetsk Region. The enemy launched 41 missiles of different types in the territory of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

On February 16, AFU units repelled the attacks of Russian invaders in areas of the settlements of:

Hrianykivka, and Synkivka in the Kharkiv Region;

Stelmakhivka, Kreminna, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region;

Rozdolivka, Fedorivka, Paraskoviyivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Pivnichne, Vodiane, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region.

It is reported that during the day occupiers used 41 missiles of different types firing at the territory of Ukraine, five of them, converted S-300 rockets were used in shelling Kharkiv. 16 other missiles were shot down by Ukrainian defenders. In addition, the invaders made 24 aircraft strikes, and conducted over 50 rocket launches using MLRSes. Casualties among civilians were reported.

The threat of enemy strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.

The main efforts of the enemy focuses on the offensive actions in Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy continues to keep certain units in the border areas with Ukraine, but its offensive groups have not been detected. The training of units of Russian troops continues at the landfills of the Republic of Belarus.

Also, the enemy does not stop mortar, and artillery shelling of positions of Ukrainian units, as well as settlements along the state border of Ukraine. During the last day of enemy shelling, areas of Popivka, Bachivsk, and Partyzanske in the Sumy Region; as well as Veterynarne, Hraniv, Svitlychne, Strilecha, and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv Region, were attacked.

In the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy fired at the settlements of Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, and Kucherivka in the Kharkiv Region; Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Chervonopopivka in the Luhansk Region; and Berestove in the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at Bilohorivka, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Fedorivka, Vasiukivka, Paraskoviyivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochka, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdiumivka, and Ozarianivka.

In the Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy conducted artillery shelling of the settlements of Vesele, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, and Neskuchne in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired at Zelene Pole, and Novopol in the Donetsk Region; and Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiriya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, enemy conducted artillery fire at Zmiyivka, Tokarivka, Antonivka, and Kherson. Casualties among civilians were reported.

Meanwhile, the aviation of the AFU carried out 13 launches on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, and military equipment. It also destroyed an anti-aircraft missile complex.

At the same time, the units of rocket troops, and artillery struck four areas of concentration of the enemy's living force, the artillery unit in the fire position, two positions of anti-aircraft missile complexes, the composition of ammunition, as well as two other important objects of the occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, yesterday, the Russian Occupation Army struck the infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv once again.

In addition, on February 16, the Russian occupation army fired at Bakhmut using artillery and Grad MLRSes. Five civilians were reported killed.

Meanwhile, Russian invaders resort to attempts to modify their missiles. However, the last attempt by the enemy to modernize the cruise missile X-101 did not live up to the expectations of the Russian Federation.