Another team of instructors from Iran has recently arrived in the temporarily occupied Luhansk, and in Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, the invaders installed an additional mobile communication tower.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It is noted that the Iranians will continue to teach the Russian military to use unmanned drones.

"In Melitopol, the work of an additional mobile communication tower installed by the enemy has been identified. Because of it, Russian special services have the opportunity to listen to the telephone conversations of GSM subscribers," says the report of the General Staff.

In addition, in order to replenish the losses in living power, the enemy involves different categories of society in the occupation troops, in particular, the so-called "gastarbiters". Recently, one of these employees surrendered to the Armed Forces in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, now Russia uses the shock drones Shahed-136 in disguise of their own invention called Geran-2 in the war against Ukraine.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov stated that Ukraine is fully aware of the information regarding the supply of Iranian UAVs to the Russian Federation. If Iran dares to supply rockets, it will be another challenge for Ukraine.