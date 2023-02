In the Turkish province of Hatay on Thursday, February 16, a new earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 occurred, Anadolu Agency reports.

It is noted that the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Mediterranean Sea at a depth of 9.26 km and 6 km from the city of Arsuz.

Governor of the region Rahmi Dogan stated that so far, the authorities had not received information about the victims or damage as a result of the earthquake.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, 46-year-old Ukrainian Yuliya Petrov and her two sons were killed in Turkey's earthquake. Zakharov was 10 years, and Matvii was 5 years old.

Previously, the disorder in the south of Turkiye disrupted the rescue operation in some places after a deadly earthquake.

On February 13, an earthquake occurred in Romania. Underground shocks were felt in neighboring countries.