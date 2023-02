The Russian occupation army struck Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, the enemy used C-300 missiles.

This follows from a statement by Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov posted on Telegram.

Currently, information about the victims and the extent of the destruction is being clarified.

Air alarm was announced in the Kharkiv Region at 10:52 p.m.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, an air raid alert went off in the Kharkiv Region in the evening of February 16. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration warned the residents of Kharkiv and the region about the enemy's intention to conduct strikes.