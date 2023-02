France has sent fourteen heavy armored personnel carriers AMX-10 RC to Ukraine. This was reported by the French edition of Forces Operations on Thursday, February 16.

The publication, citing a military source, notes that the first batch of tanks is sent to Ukraine. In addition, Ukrainian crews have already been trained and mastered this military equipment.

"These 14 AMX-10RC, the first among several dozen examples announced in early January, are so many crews and leaders who have been trained in recent weeks at the Somur Cavalry School, the cradle of the French armored cavalry," it said.

Forces Operations writes that French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed "total, complete, operational and specialized" support for Kyiv from Paris, in particular support focused on defense, air, artillery and tanks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 15, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that her country would transfer to Ukraine 20,000 shells for Leopard 2 tanks.

On February 14, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the Western allies would help Ukraine go on the offensive in the spring.