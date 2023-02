After Russia failed to capture all of Ukraine or at least a significant part of it in a year, the Kremlin hatches the so-called "Korean version" of the occupation plan. A pro-Russian politician and Putin's godfather Viktor Medvedchuk will be allowed to develop this backup plan.

This opinion was voiced by NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov in an interview with the BBC.

"Russia now has the task of making the so-called Korean version. They have already realized in the Kremlin that they cannot completely capture our country, and they will now make a Plan B when they do the so-called "second Ukraine," Danilov said.

The NSDC Secretary called this plan "crazy," and Medvedchuk - a "traitor," who considers himself a professional person in the issue of Ukraine.

According to him, together with pro-Russian "experts" from the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, Medvedchuk will "give a proposal for the creation of two countries."

Danilov believes that in the near future Russia will try to fully occupy the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions along with the land corridor to the Crimea. After that, the Kremlin will try to implement its plan for the partition of Ukraine.

He added that the "idea of ​ ​ the two countries" is also dealt with by the people who prepared the Budapest Memorandum of 1994.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NSDC does not exclude that on February 23-24, the Russian army will launch a large-scale attack on Ukraine, but the Ukrainian military is ready for such a development.

On January 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy terminated the citizenship of Ukraine of four members of the Verkhovna Rada, who were notified of suspicion of treason - Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin and Andrii Derkach.