In 2022, the number of mortgages decreased 5.3 times to 2,009, with two thirds of the loans were issued before the outbreak of war.

This is evidenced by the data of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Banks in 2022 issued 2,009 mortgages totaling UAH 1.96 billion.

Compared to 2021, new mortgage lending decreased 5.3 times in terms of the number of contracts and 4.3 times in monetary terms.

In 2022, the vast majority of mortgage loans - two-thirds in terms of the number of contracts - were provided in January-February, before the start of full-scale military aggression of the Russian Federation.

In March-May, mortgages were not provided at all, and in the summer, issues were rare.

Since September, the mortgage has begun to gradually recover, primarily thanks to the state lending support programs Affordable Mortgage and E-Oselya (eHome).

Within these programs, borrowers are able to obtain mortgages at reduced interest rates (7% and 3% per annum, respectively).

In September-November 2022, banks issued 252 mortgages totaling almost UAH 280 million, and in December - 405 loans worth UAH 0.5 billion.

4 banks informed about the issuance of a new mortgage in December.

During the war, banks lend to the purchase of housing almost exclusively in the secondary real estate market: the share of mortgage contracts concluded in this segment amounted to 99% of all new mortgages in June-December 2022.

In regional terms, the most mortgages for this period were issued in Kyiv and the Kyiv Region - 241 contracts totaling almost UAH 345 million (43% of the total), in the Volyn Region - 48 contracts for UAH 60 million (8%), in the Vinnytsia Region - 37 contracts for UAH 50 million (6%), in the Chernihiv Region - 54 contracts for UAH 47 million (6%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, it is planned to provide 12,000-15,000 preferential mortgage loans within the framework of the eHome program.