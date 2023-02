100 servicemen and one civilian from Russian captivity returned to Ukraine. This was stated in the messages of the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, and the Coordination Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Thursday, February 16.

"We continue to return Ukrainians from captivity. Today, 100 of our servicemen and 1 civilian are going home. Among the released soldiers are National Guardsmen, border guards and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 94 of them are defenders of Mariupol, including 63 soldiers from Azovstal. Their relatives have been waiting for them for so long. Many of the heroes received injuries of varying degrees of severity," Yermak wrote.

The coordination headquarters notes that Ivan Samoydiuk, the first deputy mayor of Enerhodar, returned from captivity after 333 days, who did not break down, refused to cooperate with the enemy and was kidnapped by the occupiers on March 19 last year at a checkpoint near Blahovishchenka. Among the released soldiers are defenders of Mariupol, defenders from the Kherson and Kyiv directions, 63 defenders of Azovstal, defenders of Bucha, Kherson and Lyman.

46 freed belong to the Naval Forces, 29 to the State Border Guard Service, 12 to the National Guard, 8 to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 5 to the ranks of the Territorial Defense. This time, everyone was released as a result of the exchange - private and non-commissioned officers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 4, Ukraine returned another 116 people from Russian captivity.

On December 1, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners according to the "50 for 50" formula.

On November 28, the head of the “LPR” grouping, Leonid Pasichnyk, announced another exchange of prisoners: the grouping received 23 of its fighters.