The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will teach the Ministry of Defense to conduct procurement.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, we also discussed the development of the procurement system of the Ministry of Defense in accordance with the principles of transparency and efficiency. We agreed on a systematic interaction on the training of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine personnel on the basis of NSPA and the development of procurement agencies that have already been created in the Ministry of Defense. In fact, we are talking about synchronizing all procurement procedures that will be used by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with standard procedures adopted by NATO," he said.

Reznikov noted that in a few weeks the training of the first group of specialists in procurement agencies of the Ministry of Defense will begin.

The Minister added that specific agreements were enshrined during a working meeting with representatives of the leadership of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

"We agreed not only on training, but also on upgrading our procurement system to NSPA standards and ensuring the further life cycle of weapons. We also discussed the deployment of such a program as part of a comprehensive NATO assistance package," the Minister said.

Reznikov stressed that the trust of partners is important for Ukraine, it is it that allows receiving all the necessary help.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Deputy Minister of Defense Viacheslav Shapovalov, who was responsible for the rear support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shapovalov resigned after a scandal with the procurement of food for the military.

On February 5, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, said that Reznikov would be transferred to the post of Minister for Strategic Industries to strengthen military-industrial cooperation, and the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov would head the Ministry of Defense.

On February 6, Arakhamia announced that personnel changes in the field of defense were being postponed.

Reznikov told the media that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to keep him in office.