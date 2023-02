Civilians In Crimea Forced To Donate Blood Due To Losses Of Occupiers At Front - General Staff

The occupying authorities of Crimea are conducting a campaign of mass blood collection among civilians due to losses at the front.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Simferopol of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the local Blood Center has started mass collection of blood from civilians and delivery of blood from other blood transfusion stations of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the General Staff reported.

Propaganda is also being actively carried out in institutions of all forms of ownership regarding the involvement of as many people as possible in blood sampling due to the heavy losses and injuries of the Russian occupiers on all fronts of hostilities.

Additional blood transfusion stations are opening in the Rostov, Belgorod and Voronezh Oblasts.

At the same time, the occupiers continue to bomb Ukrainian cities.

In Chaplynka, Kherson Region, on February 14, the Russians shelled the city with the aim of accusing and discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to witnesses, the missiles flew from the south, from the side of the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders are forcing medical workers to donate blood in occupied Horlivka of the Donetsk Region.