During the full-scale war of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 8 journalists were killed while performing their professional work, another 24 were killed as combatants in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and as a result of Russian shelling.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During Russia's large-scale armed aggression alone, 8 journalists were killed directly during their professional activities, and 24 were killed as combatants in the ranks of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and as a result of enemy shelling," Zaluzhnyi reported.

He thanked the military correspondents and press officers for their service and the truth they show the world.

"Thanks to you, Ukraine and the whole free world know the names and faces of its defenders. You record the history of our struggle and the coming Victory. You make the Armed Forces of Ukraine a real brand, the level of trust in which is unprecedentedly high. I wish you a speedy Victory! Strength and stability, inspiration and unshakable faith," added the Commander-in-Chief.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada intends to provide for the payment of a one-time financial aid to civil servants and journalists in the event that they are assigned a group of disabilities due to an injury received during the performance of official duties in connection with military aggression against Ukraine, as well as to members families of these persons in case of their death.

In 2022, 67 journalists were killed in the world.