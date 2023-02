NSDC Assumes That There Will Be Large-Scale Russian Attack On February 23-24, But Ukraine Ready For It

Russia may launch another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine on February 23-24.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), announced this on the air of the telethon.

"They are preparing and will try to carry out a massive attack by February 23-24. We need to be calm about this. We are ready for this... Will it affect the course of the war? No. We will definitely win. I think we have already understand what attacks are, after we "received" 115-120 missiles in one day. We will cope with this day as well," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine on the night of February 16. Explosions were heard in some regions. After the enemy attack, there are hits in the North, West of Ukraine, in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad Regions.

However, the night Russian attack with missiles and drones did not lead to the need to limit electricity consumption for residents.

Russian troops keep warships on combat duty, two of which are Kalibr carriers. Their total salvo is 16 missiles.