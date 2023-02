Israel will support the Ukrainian peace initiative at the United Nations (UN) next week.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated this at a joint meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba with the media in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I told Foreign Minister Kuleba that Israel will support the Ukrainian peace initiative at the UN next week," he said.

Cohen assured that Israel supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and will continue to support Ukraine, in particular, support the provision of more than USD 200 million in the development of infrastructure in the field of health care and psychological assistance, and will help with the development of a smart early warning system for missile attacks for Ukraine.

He said he arrived in Kyiv to show Israel's solidarity with Ukraine.

He also revealed that he visited Bucha today and described his visit as important and emotional.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Israel for insufficient support for Ukraine in countering Russia's aggression.

It is expected that the UN member countries supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's aggression will adopt a resolution on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine by the anniversary of the invasion of the Russian army.