SSU Serves Suspicion In Absentia To Head Of Russia’s Promsvyazbank, Who Supervises Banks In Occupied Regions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) served suspicion in absentia to the head of the Russian Promsvyazbank Petr Fradkov, who controls 100% of financial institutions in the occupied regions of Ukraine.

This was reported in the SSU press center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As a result of the investigative and operational actions, the SBU collected the evidence base on Fradkov.

He is part of the Kremlin's inner circle and is one of the main organizers of the introduction of the so-called "ruble zone" in the temporarily captured areas of the south and east of Ukraine.

It is he who carries out the instructions of the highest military and political leadership of the Russian Federation regarding the opening of "outlets" of Promsvyazbank on the basis of captured outlets of Ukrainian financial institutions.

He also coordinates representatives of local occupation administrations responsible for blocking the circulation of the hryvnia.

For this purpose, the enemy prohibited conducting electronic transactions and cash payments in hryvnia in the captured territories, and also made it impossible to collect Ukrainian currency.

The "ruble" revenues obtained in this way are used to finance the Russian Federation's war in Ukraine.

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served Fradkov with suspicion under Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (perpetration of deliberate actions by a group of persons with the purpose of changing the boundaries of the territory and the state border of Ukraine in violation of the order established by the Constitution of Ukraine, which led to the death of people and other serious consequences).

The sanction of the article provides for a punishment of up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The investigation was conducted by SSU employees under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, who introduced a "ruble zone" in the occupied territories of Ukraine, was previously suspected by the SSU.

In 2021, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lifted sanctions against the former co-owners of Promsvyazbank, the Ananiev brothers.