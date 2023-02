The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E, network participants include 42 system operators from 35 countries) agreed to increase the technical possibility of electricity import into Ukraine to 700 MW at any time.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After the first massive attacks on the energy infrastructure, from October 11, 2022, Ukraine stopped exporting electricity to Europe. Instead, electricity is being imported today, which, in the event of a loss of generation at power plants as a result of Russian massive shelling of the power system, makes it possible to reduce the capacity deficit and, accordingly, reduce the volume of restrictions. On February 14, the European the ENTSO-E energy association has decided to increase the technical possibility of importing electricity to Ukraine to 700 MW at any time," the message reads.

According to the report, before that, the maximum possible import from Europe was 700 MW at night and 600 MW during other hours of the day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine hopes to increase the volume of electricity imports from the European Union to 2 GW.