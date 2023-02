Only The Fifth Part Remains. Maliar Tells About Losses Of Occupiers During Attacks In East

Renewal of large-scale attacks in eastern Ukraine is costing Russian occupation troops and mercenaries dearly. The Defense Forces of Ukraine inflict colossal losses on them - in some units they make up to 80% of the personnel.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar wrote about this in her Telegram channel.

"The enemy's offensive continues in the east. Round-the-clock attacks. The situation is tense. Yes, it is difficult for us. You can see for yourself what kind of war the Russian Federation is waging. But our fighters do not allow the enemy to achieve their goals and cause very serious losses," Maliar wrote.

According to her, some assault units of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner and the 2nd Army Corps (AC) lost up to 80% of their personnel during attacks on Ukrainian military positions.

Maliar noted that the enemy practically does not evacuate the wounded, which leads to even greater losses. Also, the occupiers only take away the bodies of the killed from the battlefield to a limited extent.

Such a situation led to the fact that among the occupiers, the level of command and their decisions regarding the conduct of hostilities decreased significantly.

Maliar emphasized that the number of Russian military personnel who began to realize that their command inadequately assesses the real situation on the battlefield is growing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President, Mykhailo Podoliak, announced the beginning of a new offensive by Russian troops, about which there were many statements the day before.

We will remind, on February 15, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Russia wants to try to seize Donbas and demand negotiations after achieving this goal.

The minister noted that Moscow wants to seize the entire territory of Ukraine, but the occupying army does not have sufficient resources to fulfill this task.